Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.40 Million in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $60.92 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.