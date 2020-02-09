Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.47 Million in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of InVitae as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after buying an additional 2,833,454 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in InVitae by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,936 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,915 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in InVitae by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 108,828 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth $1,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get InVitae alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InVitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.