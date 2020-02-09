Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.50 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $240.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $247.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.31 and its 200-day moving average is $187.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,927 shares of company stock worth $8,964,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

