Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.54 Million in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Columbia Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 52,356 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 770,823 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 734,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 520,264 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

