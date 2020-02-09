Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.57 Million in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 55.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

