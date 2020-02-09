Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.64 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

