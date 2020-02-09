Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 682.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 222.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1,782.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

