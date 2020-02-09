Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,284,000 after buying an additional 500,465 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 709,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 303,479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 616,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 243,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 173,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.