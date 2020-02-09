Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,133,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 134,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.