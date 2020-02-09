Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 824,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,841,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,580,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,801,000 after buying an additional 245,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after buying an additional 140,955 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $1,960,561.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $138,858.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $400,897.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,531 shares of company stock worth $43,467,985 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUP shares. William Blair started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

COUP stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -116.09 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $174.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

