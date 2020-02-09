Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $16.40 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on M shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

