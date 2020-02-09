Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Appian by 1,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $224,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,105 shares of company stock worth $1,494,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 0.76. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

