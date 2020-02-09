Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.08% of Enerplus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE ERF opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enerplus Corp has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.