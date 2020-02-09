Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mylan by 6.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mylan by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mylan by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 996,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 89.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. Mylan NV has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 253.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

