Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 307,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $40,347,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $40,074,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.83. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $122.40 and a 52 week high of $185.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 139.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $616,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,349,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,282 shares of company stock worth $6,403,243 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

