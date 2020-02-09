Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.08% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.08.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

