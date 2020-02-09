Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Anixter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Anixter International by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixter International alerts:

In other Anixter International news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXE shares. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Longbow Research lowered Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. Anixter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.