Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,304,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HI. Sidoti cut their price objective on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $28.56 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

