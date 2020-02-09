Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Insulet by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in Insulet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 22,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,306. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $200.03 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $202.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.38 and a beta of 0.77.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

