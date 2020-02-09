Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,942 Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $23,086,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

