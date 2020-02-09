Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 204,355 FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 343,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 332,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

