Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 29,041 British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,963,000 after purchasing an additional 235,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,448,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 301,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,283 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

