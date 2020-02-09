Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 32,457 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,326 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. BidaskClub cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

