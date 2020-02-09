Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,223 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,617,718.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.50.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.38. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.