Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.21 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154,384 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,674,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,661,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,104,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 818,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 102,645 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

BHGE opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.