Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. Equities analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.