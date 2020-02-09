Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.24 Million Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Godaddy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 671,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Godaddy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 564,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the third quarter valued at $32,990,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $82.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $68,801.04. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,785. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.