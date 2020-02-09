Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.27 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 273,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Methanex by 649.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MEOH. TD Securities cut their target price on Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of MEOH opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

