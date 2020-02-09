Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.30 Million Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 333.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

B&G Foods stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

