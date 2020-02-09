Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,372 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of First Majestic Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.35. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.97.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

