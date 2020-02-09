Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.54 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Royal Gold stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.20.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

