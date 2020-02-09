Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.