Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after buying an additional 70,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $26.46 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRR. Union Gaming Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from to in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

