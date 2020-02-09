Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

TMHC opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

