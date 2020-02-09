Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Total by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Total by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Total by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Total by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $2,779,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 in the last three months.

Total stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.