Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2,109.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $3,179,616. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

