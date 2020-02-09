Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,012,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 196,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

WGO stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.