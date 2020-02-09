Aion Trading Up 18.8% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Aion token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Aion has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $51.40 million and $13.84 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aion

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, BitForex, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Koinex, Liqui, Ethfinex, Binance, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

