Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $249.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.64. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $251.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

