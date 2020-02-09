Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €142.92 ($166.19).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, hitting €136.78 ($159.05). 905,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €134.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €128.03.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.