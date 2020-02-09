AirSwap (AST) Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $3.82 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Binance, Kyber Network and Liqui. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.03458104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00236068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Huobi, Liqui, Binance, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, AirSwap and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

