Aladdin (ADN) Price Tops $0.0002

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Aladdin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Aladdin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BITKER. Aladdin has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and $4.95 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,222,339,183 tokens. Aladdin's official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin's official website is adncoin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TOPBTC, BitForex and BITKER. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

