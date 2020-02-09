Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Cap Hits $228,215.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 84% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $228,215.00 and $134.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 156.5% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

