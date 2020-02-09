Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105.72 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. Algorand has a market capitalization of $192.79 million and $105.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,087,818,675 coins and its circulating supply is 556,546,832 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.