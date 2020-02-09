Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Raised by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,683,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,783,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $562.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.34 and a 200-day moving average of $188.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

