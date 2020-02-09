ALIS (ALIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One ALIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALIS has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $562.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.03417667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00227235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

