Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 164.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Alkermes worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

