Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce earnings per share of $4.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $3.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $17.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $18.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $20.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sidoti reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.38. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.