Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Alliant Energy worth $251,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,081,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,290. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

