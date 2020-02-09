AllSafe Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,769.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $281,242.00 and $1,769.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

